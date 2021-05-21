Biden to present Medal of Honor to Korean war veteran Ralph Puckett on Friday

President Joe Biden will honor Army Colonel Ralph Puckett with the Medal of Honor in a ceremony at the White House on Friday.

Puckett, who served during the Korean War, will be the first person to receive the nation's highest military honor from Biden.

According to the Associated Press, Puckett was able to hold Hill 205 near Unsan, Korea over two days in November 1950. During the attack from enemy forces, Puckett suffered multiple injuries, but his heroic efforts allowed the U.S. to keep its strategic position.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in will be in attendance at the ceremony on Friday. Following the ceremony, Moon will hold a summit with Biden and participate in a joint press conference.

The Medal of Honor Ceremony is scheduled to occur at the White House at 1 p.m. ET.