Biden to reportedly cancel $10K in student loan debt

Susan Walsh/AP
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks before signing the Democrats' landmark climate change and health care bill in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, Aug. 16, 2022.
Posted at 10:06 AM, Aug 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-24 10:40:01-04

President Joe Biden will reportedly cancel $10,000 worth of federal student loan debt, according to multiple reports.

According to The Associated Press, people making less than $125,000 will be eligible for loan forgiveness.

It's still unclear how the plan will be implemented. Biden is expected to make a formal announcement on Wednesday.

Approximately 43 million Americans have federal student loan debt, which totals $1.6 trillion.

Biden campaigned on the promise to cancel up to $10,000 worth of student loan debt. Since being elected, he's faced pressure from the progressive wing of his party to wipe out even more debt.

The NAACP says Biden should cancel at least $50,000 worth of student loan debt.

"As time continues, the needs of the American people have not — and will not — change without substantial cancellation," the organization said.

Biden has been wary of promising to cancel more debt, claiming he doesn't have the authority.

