Bissel wet/dry vacuums recalled for causing fires

Nearly 61,000 Bissel wet/dry vacuums were recalled on Thursday after several owners reported the units caught on fire, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

According to the CPSC, there have been 66 reports of the vacuum omitting smoke or a burning odor. In five cases, the vacuum’s battery pack caught on fire, resulting in property damage in three incidents. There was one reported injury.

The recall includes model Nos. 2551, 2551W and 25519. The model numbers can be found when the clean water tank is removed.

Customers are urged to stop using the recalled vacuums and contact Bissel for a replacement battery pack.

The vacuums were sold at Walmart and various online outlets from January 2019 through November 2022 for about $360, the CPSC said.