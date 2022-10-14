Blind players defy the odds by playing baseball

A baseball team full of blind players in New York defies the odds.

The Long Island Bombers play beep baseball.

The ball and bases beep, so the players rely on their sense of hearing to navigate the field.

Besides the pitcher, everyone on the team is legally blind.

“That’s the beauty of a team such as this, to give those people that hope and that feeling of normalcy," said James Hughes, who lost his sight at 3 years old, to CNN.

The team is an inspiration to others in the community.

“These players have really taught me that while it’s great to have a passion, it’s more important to share it with people that you love.” pitcher Ethan Schulman told CNN.

