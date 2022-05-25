Blood donations surge after Texas school shooting

People have stepped up to donate blood following the deadly shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas.

South Texas Blood & Tissue reported long lines Wednesday for the Uvalde blood drive.

"We have seen tremendous support for the Uvalde community with 600 donors coming in to donate blood. We want to thank you all so much. Your generosity gives us all hope after tragedies like this," South Texas Blood & Tissue said.

The blood bank said that immediately following the shooting, it was able to send 15 units of blood to the school. It sent 10 more units to a hospital in Uvalde Tuesday afternoon.

The donations received today and in the immediate future will help replenish an already depleted supply.

"Blood supplies are at historically low levels as we begin the summer travel season, our slowest time for blood donations," South Texas Blood & Tissue said. "We also encourage you to schedule your donation when appointments are available next week and to continue donating throughout to year."