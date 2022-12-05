Watch Now
Bob McGrath, 'Sesame Street' legend, dies at 90

Chris Pizzello | Associated Press
FILE - Bob McGrath, right, looks at the Cookie Monster as they accept the Lifetime Achievement Award for '"Sesame Street" at the Daytime Emmy Awards on Aug. 30, 2009, in Los Angeles. McGrath, an actor, musician and children’s author widely known for his portrayal of one of the first regular characters on the children’s show “Sesame Street” has died at the age of 90. McGrath’s passing was confirmed by his family who posted on his Facebook page on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)
Posted at 9:56 PM, Dec 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-04 21:56:08-05

Actor, musician and children's author widely known for his portrayal of one of the first regular characters on the children's show "Sesame Street," Bob McGrath, has died at the age of 90.

McGrath's passing was confirmed by his family who posted on his Facebook page on Sunday. Sesame Workshop tweeted Sunday evening that it "mourns the passing of Bob McGrath, a beloved member of the Sesame Street family for over 50 years."

McGrath was a founding cast member of "Sesame Street" when the show premiered in 1969. He is survived by his wife, Ann Logan Sperry, and their five children.

