Breast cancer survivor, 'Jeopardy!' champion removes wig

"Jeopardy!" champion Christine Whelchel, who auditioned for the game show while undergoing treatment for breast cancer, made a powerful statement before Monday's game.

"After the winnings, I decided that I didn't need to hide behind a wig anymore, and I wanted to normalize what cancer recovery looks like," Whelchel said.

The game show shared a video clip of Whelchel discussing her decision on Twitter.

A strong Jeopardy! player and an even stronger person. â�¤ï¸� pic.twitter.com/NQqJS2uAs1 — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) March 1, 2022

As a breast cancer survivor, Whelchel had worn a wig for her first three appearances on the show.

After playing five games, Whelchel lost Tuesday night but took home over $88,000.

She says she's currently cancer-free.

