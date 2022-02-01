Shooter in custody after incident at Bridgewater College in Virginia, governor says

A suspect is in custody following a shooting on the campus of Bridgewater College in western Virginia.

The school ordered a "shelter in place" around 1:30 p.m. ET Tuesday, according to the school's Twitter account.

About 40 minutes later, the school said one person has been taken into custody, though they added that the situation is "ongoing." They urged everyone on campus to remain where they are.

The school also instructed those on campus to "text to let your loved ones know you are okay."

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin later tweeted that the shooter was the person taken into custody.

It's currently unclear if anyone was injured.

Bridgewater College is located about an hour's drive northwest of Charlottesville.

The school describes itself as a "private liberal arts college" that was founded in 1880. The school says it has an enrollment of about 1,800 students.

This story is breaking and will be updated.