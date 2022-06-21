Watch
Brooks Koepka reportedly latest star to join Saudi-backed tour

Robert F. Bukaty/AP
Brooks Koepka watches his shot on the 11th hole during the second round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at The Country Club, Friday, June 17, 2022, in Brookline, Mass. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
Posted at 9:54 AM, Jun 21, 2022
Brooks Koepka is leaving the PGA Tour and joining the Saudi-backed Liv Golf tour, according to multiple reports.

Koepka, a four-time major champion, is expected to play in his first LIV Golf event on June 30 in Oregon, according to ESPN.

Koepka scolded reporters during the U.S. Open after they repeatedly asked about the Liv tour. He claimed they were putting a "black cloud" over the event by repeatedly asking questions.

"I'm here. I'm here at the U.S. Open. I'm ready to play U.S. Open, and I think it kind of sucks, too, you are all throwing this black cloud over the U.S. Open. It's one of my favorite events. I don't know why you guys keep doing that," Koepka said.

Koepka is joining some of golf's biggest names on the Liv tour. Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau left the PGA Tour to join the breakout tour. Koepka's brother, Chase, has also competed on the tour.

