Texas mass shooting: Suspect in custody after police say he killed 1, wounded 6 others

COLLEGE STATION, TX — A suspect is in custody after police say he shot several people in a series of incidents that began near a business near Bryan, Texas on Thursday.

Police say the suspect shot a total of seven people over the span of a few hours Thursday in eastern Texas. One person was killed, and as of Thursday evening, four people remain in critical condition and a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper is in "serious but stable" condition.

An additional person was taken to the hospital after suffering an asthma attack during the initial shooting.

The incident began at around 2:30 p.m. local time Thursday when six people were shot near Kent Moore Cabinets in Bryan, Texas. One person was found dead at the scene. Four people were transported to St. Joseph Health in Bryan in critical condition. One person was taken to St. Joseph Health College Station Hospital with minor injuries.

The suspect fled the scene before officers could arrive.

About an hour later, law enforcement confronted the suspect in Iola, Texas — located about 30 miles northeast of Bryan. The suspect shot at police, leaving one DPS Tropper injured. He was life-flighted to St. Joseph Health in Bryan and is in serious but stable condition.

The suspect was finally taken into custody at 4:20 local time in Bedias, Texas, located 10 miles east of Iola.

Suspect is in custody. He Is an employee of the business. The motive is unknown at this time. — Bryan Police Department (@BryanPolice) April 8, 2021

Police have identified the suspect as 27-year-old Larry Bollin of Grimes County, Texas. He has been charged with murder and booked into the Brazos County Sheriff's Office and is being held on $1 million bond.

Bryan PD says Bollin is an employee of Kent Moore Cabinets, where the initial shooting took place. They have not yet confirmed a motive for the shooting.

"I have been working closely with the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Rangers as they assist local law enforcement on a swift response to this criminal act," Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said in a statement. "Their efforts led to the arrest of the shooting suspect. The state will assist in any way needed to help prosecute the suspect. Cecilia and I are praying for the victims and their families and for the law enforcement officer injured while apprehending the suspect.”

This story was originally published by Joel Leal and Sydney Isenberg on KXXV in Waco, Texas.