BTS going on hiatus to pursue solo careers

The South Korean boy band BTS is taking a break. The band members said they will use the time apart to pursue solo careers.

The band made the announcement Tuesday as they marked nine years together.

“I think we should spend some time apart to learn how to be one again,” J-Hope said, according to Variety. “I hope you don’t see this as a negative thing, and see it as a healthy plan. I think BTS will become stronger that way.”

There were signs the band would venture off. J-Hope was added as a headliner to Lollapalooza.

While BTS fans will likely be disappointed, the band says it does not plan on disbanding. However, it's unclear how long it will be on hiatus while the members pursue solo careers.