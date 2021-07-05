Watch
Building company uses shipping containers as alternative to housing material

Posted at 4:32 PM, Jul 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-05 16:32:21-04

The lumber shortage and price increases on other building materials have forced many builders to think outside the box when it comes to living conditions.

A company in Minnesota has created a home using shipping containers.

The three-bedroom, 2-bath house is constructed of five shipping containers.

The unique design includes a balcony made from the containers' doors.

It may be the first of its kind in Minneapolis, but a local realtor says it won't be the last.

Builders are hoping to sell the home in the low-to-mid $200,000 range, making it more affordable than other options.

The Minnesota Housing Program helps contractors build affordable homes like the one from shipping containers.

