Bus crashes on NY Thruway; over 50 people taken to hospitals

Posted at 6:54 PM, Aug 14, 2021
WEEDSPORT, N.Y. (AP) — Officials say a tour bus bound for Niagara Falls has rolled over and crashed on the New York State Thruway in central New York, sending more than 50 people to hospitals.

The full extent of the injuries wasn't immediately clear, but state police called it a "serious injury" wreck.

They said 57 people were aboard the bus when it crashed around 12:30 p.m. Saturday near Weedsport.

In photos tweeted by New York State Police showed items and paper strewn around the bus.

Auburn Community Hospital spokesman Matthew Chadderdon says about 27 people were taken there, and some were transferred to Upstate University Hospital for high-level trauma care.

Upstate says it received 25 patients in all.

According to the Associated Press, the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Chadderdon says the bus was headed from the Fishkill area of the Hudson Valley to Niagra Falls.

