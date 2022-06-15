California to pay $51M over killings at veterans home

YOUNTVILLE, Calif. (AP) — California officials have agreed to pay $51 million to settle lawsuits against the state stemming from a shooting at a home for veterans in Northern California where a former patient fatally shot three mental health workers and himself.

On March 9, 2018, Albert Wong took hostage three staffers with The Pathway Home.

The nonprofit operated a program at the Veterans Home of California in Yountville that treated veterans of the Iraq and Afghanistan wars with post-traumatic stress disorder.

Officials said Wong shot Jennifer Golick, Christine Loeber and Jennifer Gonzales and then killed himself. Golick and Gonzales were counselors and Loeber was the program director.

The money will settle the lawsuits brought by the women's families.

Loeber's estate will receive $7 million, Golick's estate will get $11 million, and Gonzales' estate will receive $30 million.