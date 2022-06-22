Capitol riot hearing to stretch into July, chairman says

The House's Jan. 6 committee plans to continue its public hearings into July as its investigation of the Capitol riot deepens.

Chairman Bennie Thompson tells reporters the committee is receiving “a lot of information,” including new documentary film footage of Donald Trump’s final months in office. The yearlong inquiry is intensifying with hearings into the attack and Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

A hearing Thursday where former Justice Department officials will testify about Trump’s proposals to reject the election results is expected to wrap up this month’s work. The committee would start up again in July.

Thursday's hearing will be the fourth of at least six planned by the committee.

Tuesday's hearing focused on the pressure Trump and his legal team applied to state officials to overturn the results of the 2020 election.