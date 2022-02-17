CDC downgrades cruise risk warning from 'very high' to 'high'

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have now downgraded their risk level for traveling on a cruise ship from the CDC's "very high" level 4, to where it is now at a level 3 which is considered "high."

The health agency had cruise travel at a level 4 risk since Dec. 30, and then advised passengers to avoid cruise travel even if they were fully vaccinated and with a COVID-19 vaccine booster as the omicron variant surged at that time.

As the CDC pointed out, travelers must be sure they are fully vaccinated before traveling on a cruise ship and avoid it if not fully vaccinated.

Cruise Lines International said in a statement, as CNN Travel reported, that the group takes this latest move as health authorities recognizing "the leadership and effectiveness of the cruise sector's health and safety protocols that are unmatched by virtually any other commercial setting."

CDC spokesperson Caitlin Shockey said the upgraded guidance was meant to be an easing of rules for vaccinated travelers, and it is responding to a decrease in the latest surge of COVID-19 cases on cruise ships, USA Today reported.