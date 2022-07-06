Watch Now
NewsNational News

Actions

Chauvin faces future in federal prison for Floyd's death

George Floyd Officers Civil Rights Chauvin
AP
FILE - Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin addresses the court as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides over Chauvin's sentencing at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis June 25, 2021. (Court TV via AP, Pool, File)
George Floyd Officers Civil Rights Chauvin
Posted at 5:19 PM, Jul 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-06 17:19:51-04

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is about to swap solitary confinement at Minnesota's only maximum-security prison for an unknown future at a federal prison.

Experts say that despite Chauvin's national notoriety for killing George Floyd, he probably will be safer at whatever federal prison he's placed, and might have a bit more freedom there. Chauvin will be sentenced on Thursday on federal civil rights charges.

He's already serving 22 1/2 years for his conviction in state court on murder and manslaughter charges. His plea deal on the federal charges calls for a concurrent sentence of 20 to 25 years in federal prison.

For his own safety, Chauvin, 46, has been held since his conviction in “administrative segregation” at the state’s maximum-security prison at Oak Park Heights. He’s been largely confined to a 10-by-10-foot room, which he’s been allowed to leave for an average of one hour a day for exercise.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Stories about people making the community better. Click to find out more.