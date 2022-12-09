Chicago art school rescinds Kanye West's honorary degree

The School of the Art Institute of Chicago (SAIC) has rescinded its honorary degree given to Ye, formerly known as Kanye west.

In a statement, the school said the decision was due to Ye's recent derogatory actions.

"The School of the Art Institute of Chicago condemns and repudiates Kanye West’s (now know as Ye) anti-Black, antisemitic, racist, and dangerous statements, particularly those directed at Black and Jewish communities," the school said.

Ye has recently shown an affinity for Adolf Hitler and worn clothes featuring the slogan "White Lives Matter," which the Anti-Defamation League calls a white supremacist phrase.

"Ye’s actions do not align with SAIC’s mission and values," the school said.

SAIC honored Ye with a doctorate in 2015 for his contributions to art and culture.