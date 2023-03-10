Children's toys recalled after 2 deaths

More than 3 million Calico Critters flocked animal figures and set have been recalled.

According to th Consumer Product Safety Commission, the bottle and pacifier accessories pose a choking hazard.

Epoch Everlasting Play LLC, which produces the toys, said it's aware of two deaths linked to the toys. One of the incidents reportedly involved a 2-year-old in New Mexico in 2018 and the other involved a 9-month-old in Japan.

The toys were sold between January 2000 and December 2021 at Walmart, Meijer and other stores nationwide.

They were also available on Amazon and calicocritters.com. The toys retailed for between $10 and $80.

Parents are being asked to make sure their children don't have access to the bottle and pacifier accessories, which were came in various colors including yellow, pink, blue and orange.

They can visit Epoch Everlasting Play LLC to check the item numbers for all the recalled toys and learn how to receive a free replacement accessory.

