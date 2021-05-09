Watch
China says most rocket debris burned up during reentry

FILE - In this April 29, 2021, file photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, a Long March 5B rocket carrying a module for a Chinese space station lifts off from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in Wenchang in southern China's Hainan Province. The central rocket segment that launched the 22.5-ton core of China's newest space station into orbit is due to plunge back to Earth as early as Saturday in an unknown location.
BEIJING (AP) — China's space agency says a core segment of its biggest rocket has reentered Earth's atmosphere in the Indian Ocean above the Maldives.

It said most of the debris burned up early Sunday.

Harvard astrophysicist Jonathan McDowell tracked the tumbling rocket part.

He tweeted that "An ocean reentry was always statistically the most likely.

It appears China won its gamble… But it was still reckless."

China's official Xinhua News Agency said reentry occurred Sunday at 10:24 a.m. Beijing time.

People in Jordan, Oman, and Saudi Arabia posted footage on social media of the debris piercing the early dawn skies over the Middle East.

