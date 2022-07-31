Watch Now
China says remains of rocket booster fall to Earth

China Space
Li Gang/AP
FILE - In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, the Long March 5B Y3 carrier rocket, carrying Wentian lab module blasts off from the Wenchang Space Launch Center in Wenchang in southern China's Hainan Province Sunday, July 24, 2022. Debris from the rocket that boosted part of China’s new space station into orbit fell into the sea in the Philippines on Sunday, July 31, the Chinese government announced. Most of the final stage of the Long March-5B rocket burned up after entering the atmosphere at 12:55 a.m., the China Manned Space Agency reported. (Li Gang/Xinhua via AP, File)
Posted at 9:33 AM, Jul 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-31 09:33:25-04

BEIJING  — China's space agency says debris from a rocket that boosted part of China’s new space station into orbit has fallen into the sea in the Philippines.

The agency said most of the final stage of the Long March-5B rocket burned up after entering the atmosphere.

The location of the “landing area” cited by the announcement is in waters southeast of the Philippine city of Puerto Princesa on the island of Palawan.

There was no immediate word from Philippine authorities about whether anyone on the ground was affected.

China has faced criticism in the past for allowing rocket stages to fall to Earth uncontrolled.

