Chris Cuomo reportedly fired from CNN

Chris Cuomo has reportedly been fired from CNN.

The announcement came four days after the network suspended the anchor.

"Chris Cuomo was suspended earlier this week pending further evaluation of new information that came to light about his involvement with his brother’s defense,” CNN said in a statement according to the New York Times and the Washington Post. “We retained a respected law firm to conduct the review and have terminated him, effective immediately. While in the process of that review, additional information has come to light. Despite the termination, we will investigate as appropriate.”

Cuomo's firing comes after the network suspended the anchor on Tuesday after a report from the New York Attorney General's investigation into former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo was released.

The report shows that Chris advised Andrew and reached out to his "sources" about the women accusing his brother of sexual misconduct.