Christina Applegate makes first public appearance since MS diagnosis

Christina Applegate received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The actress, who recently opened up about her multiple sclerosis (MS) diagnosis, attended the ceremony on Monday surrounded by fellow actors from "Married with Children."

The show, which premiered in 1987, launched Applegate's career.

Applegate will star in the final season of the Netflix series "Dead to Me," which made accommodations for Applegate after she demanded they finish the series.

In an interview with the New York Times, Applegate noted that she's gained 40 pounds since her MS diagnosis and can only walk with the assistance of a cane.

Applegate has taken a defiant tone since her diagnosis, telling The Times that the diagnosis makes her angry.

"I’m never going to accept this," she said. "I’m pissed.”

Applegate told Variety she is unsure whether she will act again— as she will have to learn more about how how the disease impacts her body.

According to the National Institutes of Health, MS is an "unpredictable disease of the central nervous system." The agency says it impacts people in different ways, from being relatively benign to disabling.

