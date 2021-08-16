Watch
Concerns over US terror threats rising as Taliban hold grows

Posted at 2:43 AM, Aug 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-16 02:43:56-04

America’s top general says the United States could now face a rise in terrorist threats from a Taliban-run Afghanistan.

That warning comes as intelligence agencies charged with anticipating those threats face new questions after the U.S.-backed Afghan military collapsed with shocking speed.

The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Mark Milley, told senators on a briefing call Sunday that U.S. officials are expected to alter their earlier assessments about the pace of terrorist groups reconstituting in Afghanistan.

That's according to a person familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity.

