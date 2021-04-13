Congress to honor officer slain outside Capitol with Rotunda ceremony Tuesday

Slain U.S. Capitol Police officer William “Billy” Evans will lie in honor in the Capitol Rotunda on Tuesday.

A ceremonial arrival will take place at 10:30 a.m. ET on the east front of the U.S. Capitol and a congressional tribute will be held at 11 a.m. That will be followed by a viewing period starting at 12 p.m. ET for members of the U.S. Capitol Police and Congress members. A ceremonial departure will take place at 6:30 p.m. ET.

President Joe Biden and congressional leaders will attend the ceremony for Evans, who was killed on April 2 when a vehicle rammed into him and another officer at a barricade just 100 yards from the Senate side of the Capitol. Police shot and killed the driver when he left the vehicle armed with a knife.

Another officer was also sent to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, and was later released.

“The United States Congress joins all Americans in mourning the tragic death of one of our Capitol Police heroes, Officer Billy Evans,” said Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer in a statement. “In giving his life to protect our Capitol and our Country, Officer Evans became a martyr for our democracy. On behalf of the entire Congress, we are profoundly grateful.”

Evans was an 18-year veteran of the Capitol Police. He began his service with the department in 2003 and was a member of the Capitol Division’s First Responder’s Unit. A statement from his family says Evans was the father of two children.

“Billy was the best father, son, brother, and friend anyone could ever hope for. His death has left a gaping void in our lives that will never be filled,” said his family.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the ceremony will be open to invited guests only.

The tribute to Evans is the second such ceremony this year for the U.S. Capitol Police, which has edged close to crisis in the wake of the Jan. 6 insurrection.