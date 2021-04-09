Wynn Las Vegas says employees must get vaccinated or do routine COVID testing

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Wynn Resorts has announced a new COVID-19 vaccination and testing policy for its employees at Wynn Las Vegas.

Hotel representatives say the policy gives employees the option of either completing a COVID-19 vaccination or obtaining weekly negative COVID-19 tests at their own expense (free testing is available from many locations).

Approximately 60% of Wynn Las Vegas employees have already been vaccinated as of April 8, according to the company.

“Our primary goal is to create the safest possible environment at Wynn, for both employees and guests,” said Matt Maddox, CEO of Wynn Resorts. “Vaccination rates are increasing throughout the country, and requiring our employees to either be vaccinated or tested on a weekly basis will make Wynn one of the safest vacation destinations in the U.S “

Eligible employees have been vaccinated on-site at the University Medical Center Vaccination Clinic at Encore since Jan. 18, and UMC is expected to administer its 50,000th vaccine at Encore Las Vegas on Thursday.

Wynn Las Vegas says it has also opened the Lighthouse COVID-19 Testing Lab, making it one of the only companies in the United States with its own on-site testing facility.

A copy of the Wynn Las Vegas memorandum that was sent out Thursday can be viewed here.

This article was written by Jordan Gartner for KTNV.