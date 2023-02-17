Critically acclaimed 'Black Panther' celebrates release anniversary

On Feb. 16 in 2018, the film "Black Panther" was released in the U.S. to great success.

The movie was directed by Ryan Coogler and starred Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o, among others.

The film was welcomed with critical acclaim and success grossing $1.348 billion worldwide.

Just as Boseman began to solidify himself as a well-known actor in Hollywood with major film roles under his belt, the world was shocked to learn that he was suffering after a cancer diagnosis. He died of colon cancer in 2020.

Hollywood was uncertain if the successful film's franchise would go on, but "Wakanda Forever" opened with a tribute of sorts to Boseman where his character dies and mourners surround him to pay their respects.

In March, the Smithsonian's National Museum of African American Heritage and Culture will pay tribute to the film and Boseman's legacy with a special exhibition displaying his "Black Panther" hero suit.

The exhibition will also look at the history of Black comic book superheroes and "Afrofuturism."