Damage reported from possible Oklahoma, Texas tornadoes

Posted at 7:27 AM, May 05, 2022
Suspected tornadoes caused damage in Texas and Oklahoma, trapping some people who were later rescued.

Seminole County Undersheriff Matt Haley told KOCO-TV that there were reports of people trapped in the Oklahoma community of Seminole following Wednesday’s storms, but crews were able to get them out. Haley said he was unaware of any injuries.

In Texas, Wilbarger County Emergency Management Coordinator Cody Alexander told KAUZ-TV that a tornado was blamed for damage in the Lockett area. Sheriff Brian Fritze told the station there were no significant injuries or deaths to residents in Wilbarger County.

The Storm Prediction Center reported eight possible tornadoes Wednesday, six coming from Texas and two in Oklahoma. The National Weather Service will survey the damage Thursday to determine whether the damage stemmed from tornadoes.

Additional rounds of potentially damaging storms were forecast for Thursday from Texas into parts of the South.

