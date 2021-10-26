Dave Chappelle says he's willing to meet with members of transgender community

Comedian Dave Chappelle told his fans that he is willing to meet members of the transgender community amid accusations his Netflix show "The Closer" is transphobic.

In a video from a show posted on his Instagram account, Chappelle blames the media for pitting him against the transgender community.

"Do not blame the LBGTQ community for any of this (expletive). This has nothing to do with them," he said. "It's about corporate interests about what I can say and what I cannot say."

Chappelle added that the backlash has taken him by surprise.

"Everyone I know from that community has been nothing but loving and supportive, so I don't know what all this nonsense is about."

Netflix employees walked off the job last week after the company refused to pull "The Closer" off the streaming service for its anti-transgender comments.

Chapelle laid out conditions in which he would meet with those upset about his special. The conditions included that those in attendance must have seen the special and he gets to choose the time and place of the meeting.

The comedian lamented about being "canceled." He said since "The Closer" debuted, his documentary "Untitled" has been blacklisted. Prior to his Nexflix special coming out, he said "Untitled" was going to be featured at numerous film festivals. He said he's since been disinvited.