Dodgers pitcher Bauer files suit against sex abuse accuser

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer has sued the woman who accused him of sexual assault.

The woman, whom the pitcher had met through social media, had alleged that Bauer beat and sexually abused her last year.

She later sought — but was denied — a restraining order.

LA prosecutors said in February they would not file charges against Bauer due to insufficient evidence.

Following the decision to not pursue charges, Bauer posted a video on YouTube.

Bauer claimed he and the woman had consensual "rough sex" on two separate occasions.

"After we finished, on both occasions, we talked briefly, joked around, laughed and went to sleep," Bauer said.

The judge said the woman's testimony confirmed Bauer followed the boundaries the woman had set for him during their sexual encounters.

While criminal charges won't be filed, the MLB is conducting its own investigation.

Bauer spent the final months of the 2021 season on administrative leave, which has continued through the start of the 2022 season.