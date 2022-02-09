Dog appears to become emotional after woman says she saved her from danger

A woman posted a heartwarming video to TikTok after she says she rescued a very sweet dog after it was in danger of being hit by a car in Atlanta, Georgia.

A TikTok user named "Tiffany" recorded the video after saving the dog she called "Deedee." She said that the dog was in traffic and in danger "in the middle of the street," as ViralHog reported.

The dog began to appear to become emotional and so the woman recorded it and said she "wanted to share her online in hopes that her owners would see her.

The dog was not microchipped she said.

User "@143Tiffany" posted a pinned comment under TikTok post writing, "DD has officially been reunited with her family because of this video!!!"

As ViralHog reported, the dog was said to be physically alright when she was rescued, but clearly emotionally worried after the ordeal.

The video gained over 986,000 likes on TikTok and generated over 8,576 comments with people worried for "Deedee" and her safety. After ViralHog posted the video to YouTube it gained at least 209,334 views there which all helped to reunite the sweet dog with her owner.