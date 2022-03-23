Dog dropped off at shelter because owners thought he was gay

STANLY COUNTY, N.C. — A dog from North Carolina has been adopted after his previous owners believed he was gay and abandoned him at the shelter.

The dog's owners surrendered him after he humped another male dog, according to the local CW affiliate that originally reported the story.

Although homosexuality has been observed in more than a thousand animal species, experts say, this is a common dog activity that is not sexual in origin and is instead used to demonstrate dominance.

Fezco, a four-to-five-year-old boy, has been adopted by a gay couple from Charlotte who have been together for more than 30 years.

According to TMZ, Steve Nichols and his companion John adopted the abandoned puppy on Tuesday because they, too, had encountered discrimination.