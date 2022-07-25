Driver having medical emergency slams into busy Florida beach

A driver having an apparent medical emergency crashed into a Florida beach Sunday afternoon, according to WESH-TV.

Five people were injured in Daytona Beach, Florida, including four occupants in the car, authorities told WESH. A young boy in the water was also injured.

The car crashed through a toll booth before driving through the sand into the water. No one was inside the destroyed toll booth.

Witnesses said more than a dozen people had to dive out of the way to avoid getting struck.

"We just heard banging and we turned around and that is when he blew threw the gate up there, J.H. Morgan told WFTV after witnessing the incident. “You could see the car fly through here and everybody was running out of the way."