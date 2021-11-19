Watch
Early copy of US Constitution fetches $43 million at auction

Richard Drew/AP
FILE — Ella Hall, a specialist in Books and Manuscripts at Sotheby's, in New York, holds a 1787 printed copy of the U.S. Constitution, Sept. 17, 2021. The rare first printing of the U.S. Constitution sold at Sotheby's in New York for $43.2 million, a record price for a document or book sold at auction. The anonymous winning bidder at Thursday, Nov. 18 sale outbid a group of 17,000 cryptocurrency enthusiasts from around the world who crowdfunded to buy it over the last week. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
Posted at 1:38 PM, Nov 19, 2021
One of the last surviving copies of the US Constitution fetched a lot of money at auction.

Sotheby's said the document, which is only one of 13 copies still in existence, was sold for $43 million on Thursday.

The auction house said the rare copy was set to fetch between $15 and $20 million.

Sotheby's says it was printed in 1787 for the delegates of the Constitutional Convention.

Originally, approximately 500 copies were printed, but this and another copy are the only ones that are not in an institutional collection, Sotheby's said.

