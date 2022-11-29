Elon Musk claims Apple threatened to 'withhold' Twitter from its app store

Twitter's new owner, Tesla founder Elon Musk, says Apple "threatened" to pull the Twitter app from its iOS app store saying that Apple "won’t tell us why.”

Musk made the claims in a series of tweets this week.

In another message on Twitter, Musk said of Apple “Do they hate free speech in America.”

In the messages Musk said "What's going on here?" Directing the message toward's Apple's CEO Tim Cook.

As CNN reported, the tweets seem to signal more animosity between Musk and Apple. In 2020 reports surfaced that Musk claimed he tried to sell Tesla to Apple, but Cook refused to take a meeting with him, he claims.

Musk claimed that Apple threatened to remove the Twitter app as part of its moderation process, CNBC reported.

With Twitter's business already struggling, removal of the app from Apples app store or Google's, would be detrimental to the company's business.

In a pinned tweet Musk said, "This is the battle for the future of civilization. If free speech is lost even in America, tyranny is all that lies ahead."