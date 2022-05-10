Elon Musk says he would reverse Trump’s ban on Twitter

Elon Musk said he would reverse former President Donald Trump’s ban on Twitter as Musk prepares to take over the social media network.

Musk is in the process of buying Twitter, converting it from a public company to one privately held by Musk. Musk made the comments Tuesday during a Financial Times interview with Musk.

The question of whether Musk would reinstate Trump's account has been widely discussed since Musk's announced takeover of Twitter.

Trump was booted from major social media outlets, including Twitter and Facebook, in the wake of the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection that resulted in the interruption of a joint session of Congress. The outlets claimed that Trump violated their terms of service by posting disinformation about the results of the 2020 election.

Musk said that because he doesn’t own Twitter yet, the decision to reinstate Trump to the social media network is not official.