Escaped convict Casey White indicted on federal firearms charges in Indiana

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Casey White, an Alabama inmate who escaped prison with the help of a corrections officer and led law enforcement on an 11-day manhunt, is now facing federal charges in Indiana.

The Department of Justice says White allegedly possessed five firearms when he was found in Evansville on May 9.

"White was legally prohibited from possessing firearms because he was a fugitive from justice and due to his 2019 felony convictions for attempted murder and kidnapping in Limestone County, Alabama," the Justice Department wrote in a news release.

White is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and a fugitive in possession of a firearm.

White is currently in the custody of Alabama authorities and will make an initial appearance at a later date.

White faces up to 10 years in federal prison on each count if convicted.

Casey White and jailer Vicky White disappeared from the Lauderdale County (Alabama) Detention Facility on April 29, sparking a search that drew international attention.

The two were captured on May 9 in Evansville, Indiana. Officials said Vicky White died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Earlier this month, Casey White was also charged with the murder of Vicky White.

Despite having the same last name, the two are unrelated, but authorities said they had a “jailhouse romance.”

Michelle Kaufman at WRTV first reported this story.