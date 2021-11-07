Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

EXPLAINER: How US rules on international travel are changing

items.[0].image.alt
David Zalubowski/AP
Travellers reclaim their baggage at a carousel in the terminal of Denver International Airport early Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
travel
Posted at 1:33 PM, Nov 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-07 13:33:52-05

More than a year and a half after the U.S. closed its borders to international travelers, restrictions are shifting to focus on COVID-19 vaccine status.

Beginning Monday, bans on travel from countries including Brazil, China, India, South Africa, the United Kingdom and much of Europe are over.

The U.S. will allow in international travelers, but they must be vaccinated — with a few exceptions.

The U.S. is also reopening the land borders with Canada and Mexico for vaccinated people.

Most trips from Canada and Mexico to the U.S. are by land rather than air.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
What Happened Now?