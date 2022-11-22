FAA investigating after plane door falls into Nevada business parking lot

HENDERSON, Nevada — The Federal Aviation Administration said they are investigating after a plane door fell from an aircraft departing a Nevada airport on Friday.

It happened just before 8 a.m. on Friday in the parking lot of a busy business complex on St. Rose Parkway that includes Hobby Lobby and Costco.

According to the FAA, the baggage compartment door fell from a single-engine Textron T240 soon after it took off from Henderson Executive Airport.

"No injuries or damage were reported on the ground," an FAA spokesperson told KTNV in an email.

The pilot was the only person on board, the FAA says. After the incident, the aircraft returned to the airport.

This isn't the FAA's first investigation of a plane door falling off in the state.

In 2019, the FAA investigated an incident where a door or a panel fell off a plane into a neighborhood near Nellis Air Force Base, according to ABC News.