Facebook rebrands as Meta to emphasize ‘metaverse’ vision

MENLO PARK, Calif. — Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced Thursday that his company will rebrand itself as Meta as it focuses on its virtual-reality vision for the future.

It doesn’t appear the change will affect consumers much. The company’s corporate name will be Meta, while its flagship social networking site will keep the Facebook name, The Washington Post reports. That’s similar to how Google’s parent company name is Alphabet.

Experts point out that it also appears to be an attempt to change the subject from the Facebook Papers, a document trove that has revealed the ways Facebook ignored internal reports and warnings of the harms its social network created or magnified across the world.

This story is breaking and will be updated.