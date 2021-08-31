Fallen tech star Elizabeth Holmes prepares to go on trial

A jury is being assembled to decide the fate of Elizabeth Holmes, a former Silicon Valley star facing felony charges of duping her elite financial backers and a high-powered board of directors into believing she had invented a revolutionary blood-testing technology that could detect hundreds of diseases with a finger prick.

The selection process that began Tuesday sets the stage for next week's start of a trial revolving around the rise and fall of Theranos, a startup that Holmes launched after dropping out of Stanford University her dream of becoming the next Steve Jobs.

She now is in danger of being remembered as a con artist.

According to the Associated Press, Holmes' trial will begin in San Jose, California, with opening arguments scheduled early next week.

The AP reported that Holmes' startup quickly unraveled because the blood-testing machine, dubbed Edison, produced inaccurate test results and didn't work the way Holmes described it would.