FBI agent with task force allegedly shoots, kills person in Oakland

Matt Rourke/AP
Tape cordons off the scene of a shooting, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Posted at 1:20 PM, Sep 14, 2021
Authorities say a Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agent allegedly shot and killed someone while working with a U.S. Marshals Service task force serving a warrant in Oakland, California, on Monday.

According to the Associated Press, the shooting occurred around 3:30 p.m. in an East Oakland neighborhood.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported that the person shot was taken to a nearby hospital and later pronounced dead.

According to the Oakland Police Department, the task force was there to serve a criminal arrest warrant.

The FBI wasn't hurt, the AP reported.

The newspaper reported that the shooting is under investigation by the U.S. Marshals, the FBI, and the Oakland Police Department.

