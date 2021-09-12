Watch
FBI releases newly declassified record on 9/11 attacks

Richard Drew/AP
FILE - This Sept. 11, 2001 file photo shows smoke rising from the burning twin towers of the World Trade Center after hijacked planes crashed into the towers, in New York City. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
9/11 Anniversary Threat
Posted at 2:54 PM, Sep 12, 2021
On Saturday, the Federal Bureau of Investigation released newly declassified documents relating to the investigation of the 9/11 attacks and suspected allegations of the Saudi government's support for the hijackers.

The 16-page document is the first of its kind to be released following an executive order issued last week by President Biden.

In the heavily redacted documents, the FBI said they interviewed a man in 2015 who had frequent contact with Saudi nationals in the U.S. who aided the first hijackers to arrive in the country - Nawaf al-Hazmi and Khalid al-Mihdhar - before the attacks.

The document, released on the 20th anniversary of the attacks, detailed that the hijackers had contact with Saudi associates in the U.S., but it did not draw a definitive conclusion that senior Saudi government officials were complicit in the attacks.

According to Associated Press, 15 of the 19 hijackers were from Saudi Arabia.

The AP reported that the Saudi government has long denied any involvement in the 9/11 attacks.

