Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Female boxer dies 5 days after suffering knockout loss

items.[0].image.alt
Image from storyblocks
Boxing gloves on a green background.
graphicstock-boxing-gloves-on-a-green-background_rOugFowgog-SBI-301984847.jpg
Posted at 8:32 PM, Sep 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-03 20:33:16-04

A female Mexican boxer died five days after being knocked out.

Jeanette Zacarias Zapata reportedly took on Marie-Pier Houle on Saturday in Montreal, Canada.

According to CBS News, Zapata's mouthguard flew out of her mouth after a series of punches, and she didn't return to her corner.

She was taken out of the venue on a stretcher, CBC reported.

In a tweet, the event's promoter said Zapata died on Thursday.

Zapata reportedly had to undergo neurological exams before the fight because she had been knocked out in May.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.