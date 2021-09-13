Watch
Fencing to go back up around Capitol ahead of Sept. 18 rally

Carolyn Kaster/AP
FILE - In this April 2, 2021, file photo, the U.S. Capitol is seen behind security fencing on Capitol Hill in Washington. Law enforcement concerned by the prospect for violence at a rally in the nation’s Capitol next week are planning to reinstall protective fencing that surrounded the U.S. Capitol for months after the Jan. 6 insurrection there, according to a person familiar with the discussions. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)
Posted at 5:34 PM, Sep 13, 2021
Capitol Police said that fencing would go back up around the U.S. Capitol ahead of a Sept. 18 rally.

In a press conference on Monday, USA Today reported that U.S. Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger said they would reinstall the fencing a day or two ahead of a planned "Justice for J6" rally.

Manger added that the fence would then come down shortly after the weekend, CNN reported.

The fencing was first put around the Capitol for months after the Jan. 6 insurrection.

The fencing around the Capitol was removed in July.

