Film crew voiced complaints before fatal on-set shooting

SANTA FE, N.M. — Hours before actor Alec Baldwin fired a fatal gunshot from a prop gun that he had been told was safe, seven camera crew members for the movie he was filming walked off the job to protest conditions and production issues that included safety concerns.

Disputes in the production of the Western film “Rust” began almost from the start in early October.

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed hours after the crew walked off.

Court records state that Baldwin fatally shot a cinematographer with a gun that a crew member had assured the actor didn't carry live rounds.