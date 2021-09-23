Firefighters going head-to-head in Combat Challenge finals in Florida

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Some of the countries best and bravest will be going head-to-head in Florida as they battle it out in the Firefighters Combat Challenge finals.

The event, dubbed the "toughest two minutes in sports," will take place Nov. 5-6 in Ft. Pierce.

"Things are definitely picking up. We started off the season with kind of a strict regiment that our fearless leader, Brian Riebe, put together. Pretty grueling workouts," said Caden Wilson.

Competitors will suit up in 60 pounds of gear and race up a five-story tower.

They'll then hoist a 50-pound donut, climb back down, and pull a 175-pound dummy.

All while racing against themselves, their opponent, and the clock.

"Our legs are screaming. We're out of breath. But you just keep continuing to get faster and faster, and we just fall in love with that process," Wilson said.

The five-day event is expected to bring more than a $500,000 economic impact to St. Lucie county.

In 2020, a group of St. Lucie County firefighters won gold.

They will now get a chance to defend their title in their backyard.

