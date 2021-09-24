First look at draft of Arizona election audit report ahead of Friday release

PHOENIX (KNXV) -- Nearly six months after it started, and at a cost of $5.7 million, the findings of a forensic audit of the 2020 Maricopa County presidential election will be released Friday.

Some details from a draft copy of the audit report dated September 23 began circulating Thursday. Scripps station ABC15 obtained the draft copy through a public records request to the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office, which matched multiple copies the station received independently.

The draft of the forensic audit’s hand-count totals of paper ballots was not substantially different than Maricopa County’s official numbers. In both counts, Biden wins.

The report addresses other concerns about whether voters may have voted twice or if people were not using their current address to vote. It also makes suggestions on how to make improvements to Arizona’s election system. The report found no evidence of some of the claims, like bamboo paper ballots coming from China.

The auditors continued to take issue with Maricopa County not providing all of the elections computer server information they requested.

The auditors are set to present their findings Friday at 1 p.m. in the state Senate.

The release of the findings comes nearly a year after President Biden won the 2020 election.

