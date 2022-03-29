Flamingo that escaped Kansas zoo in 2005 spotted in Texas

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Wildlife officials say one of two flamingos that escaped from a Kansas zoo during a storm 17 years ago has been spotted on the coast of Texas.

Texas Parks and Wildlife officials confirmed Tuesday that the African flamingo, known as No. 492 because of the number on its leg band, was seen near Port Lavaca, Texas.

An environmental activist shot video on March 10 that featured the bird with the leg band visible.

The bird and another flamingo had not yet had their wings clipped when they escaped from the Sedgwick County Zoo in Wichita in June 2005.

The other flamingo was never seen again, but 492 has been spotted in Wisconsin, Louisiana and now Texas.

According to The Wichita Eagle, the flamingo is believed to be about 27 years old. The lifespan of a flamingo is 20-30 years in the wild, according to the San Diego Zoo.