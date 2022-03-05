Watch
For whom the bell rolls: Paul Revere chime returns home

Paul Revere Bell
Amy Miller photo via AP<br/>
In this handout photograph provided by Amy Miller, a bronze bell forged in 1834 by Paul Revere's son, Joseph Warren Revere, is readied for shipping in Chino Hills, Calif., on Feb. 8, 2022, for transport to the Paul Revere Heritage Site in Canton, Massachusetts. Amy Miller, the daughter of the California couple who acquired the bell in 1984, says she and her brother donated it to the museum so the public could view and appreciate it.
Posted at 8:56 AM, Mar 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-05 08:56:08-05

BOSTON (AP) — A bronze bell cast in 1834 in Paul Revere’s Massachusetts foundry has come home.

The historic bell was returned Friday to the Paul Revere Heritage Site south of Boston where the Revolutionary War patriot's son originally created it.

Over the past 188 years, the bell has rung in two churches in Ohio and was privately acquired by a California couple. But the couple's children wanted the public to be able to view and appreciate it, so they donated it to the Paul Revere Heritage Site.

The museum says Revere's son, Joseph Warren Revere, made the 1,000-pound bell.

